Where is Evo Morales? Bolivia's ex-leader vanishes from public view for nearly a month

LA PAZ: The almost monthlong disappearance from public view of Bolivia's towering socialist icon, ex-leader Evo Morales, shortly after the Jan. 3 US seizure of former Venezuelan president and his close ally Nicolás Maduro, is alarming his supporters, roiling his enemies and galvanizing the internet.

On Monday, he missed a ceremony that he typically attends welcoming students back from summer break. On Sunday, Morales was a no-show for the fourth straight weekly broadcast of his political radio show, which he has hosted without interruption for years.

Since early January, he has skipped scheduled meetings with members of his coca-leaf growing union in Bolivia's remote Chapare region and his daily stream of social media content has all but dried up.

Although Morales has spent the past year evading an arrest warrant on charges of human trafficking, his fugitive status hasn't stopped the firebrand union leader from speaking at rallies, receiving supporters, giving interviews, posting on X — or even running an unconventional presidential campaign last year — all from his political stronghold in the Chapare.

Morales rejects the statutory rape allegations as politically motivated.

The question of Morales' whereabouts has set off furious speculation as the Trump administration imposes its political will in South America through sanctions, punitive tariffs, electoral endorsements, financial bailouts and military action.

Explanations range from dengue to exile

Morales' close associates have privately declined to provide an explanation for his absences while publicly telling supporters that the former president has been recovering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral illness with symptoms that typically last no longer than a week.

"We have asked our brother Evo Morales to rest completely," said Dieter Mendoza, vice president of an body of farmers known as the Six Federations that runs the coca-leaf trade in the tropics, declining to elaborate.

For Morales' rivals, the mystery has stirred resentful memories of 2019, when he resigned under pressure from the military after his disputed bid for an unconstitutional third term provoked mass protests. Morales fled to Mexico then took refuge in Argentina, only to return home when Luis Arce, his former finance minister, took the presidency in 2020.

"Evo Morales is in Mexico," declared right-wing lawmaker Edgar Zegarra, offering no evidence but demanding that the government prove otherwise. "He has not appeared, not even at political events, and they don't know how to justify it."

Security officials within Bolivia's first conservative government following almost 20 years of dominance by Morales' Movement Toward Socialism, or MAS, party, have been cryptic.

"The former president has not left Bolivia," said Police Commander Gen. General Mirko Sokol, "at least not through any official channels."

WhatsApp messages and calls to Morales went unanswered Monday.