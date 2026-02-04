Massive Washington Post cull as one-third of newsroom laid off in 'strategic reset'

It is a grim day for journalism as The Washington Post on Wednesday confirmed sweeping layoffs, formally beginning a cost-cutting push that had loomed over the newsroom for weeks.

Internal warnings, union alerts and mounting public scrutiny had all pointed to this moment.

The cuts signal the most dramatic narrowing of the paper’s editorial vision since it was bought by former Amazon chief Jeff Bezos in 2013.

According to reports, nearly one-third of the Post’s workforce has now been laid off across the company.

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor, and Pranshu Verma, the Post’s India bureau chief, were among those laid off.

"I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It’s been an honor to work with them," Tharoor wrote.

Verma also shared the news on X, writing, “Gutted for so many of my talented friends who are also gone. It was a privilege to work here the past four years.”

“Serving as the paper’s New Delhi bureau chief was an honor,” he added.

Though Bezos has not publicly addressed the job cuts, reports, however, say he has been pressing to return the publication to profitability, drawing criticism from journalists who have questioned both his strategy and intent.