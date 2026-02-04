Melinda French Gates says Epstein files revive ‘painful times’ from marriage to Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates has said that the emergence of new court documents in which her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is mentioned in connection with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reopened deeply painful memories from her marriage.

In remarks reflecting on the renewed public scrutiny, Melinda said the latest disclosures had been emotionally difficult, reviving a period marked by strain and personal turmoil. She did not elaborate on specific details from the files but underscored that the revelations have brought back “painful times” that she had hoped were firmly in the past.

Speaking on an NPR podcast, French Gates said she felt an “unbelievable sadness” and that “whatever questions remain” need to be answered by those named in the records, including her ex-husband, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, a separation that came amid reports of disagreements over Bill Gates’ past interactions with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The newly unsealed documents are part of a broader tranche of court records connected to a defamation lawsuit involving Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. While the appearance of a name in the files does not imply wrongdoing, the disclosures have reignited debate about the extent of Epstein’s network and the relationships he cultivated with prominent figures.

Records released by the US Justice Department include a claim attributed to Epstein that Bill Gates contracted a sexually transmitted disease, an allegation that Gates’s spokesperson has dismissed as “absolutely absurd.”

Bill Gates has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein on multiple occasions and has described the association as a “mistake,” saying he regrets having had any contact with him. He has also denied any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.

Melinda French Gates, who has since stepped back from day-to-day leadership of the Gates Foundation, has increasingly spoken about prioritising women’s empowerment and personal autonomy in her philanthropic work. Her comments signal that, even years after the divorce, the shadow cast by Epstein’s case continues to reverberate in her personal life.

The renewed focus on Epstein-related documents comes as courts continue to release material from long-running legal battles tied to his network, keeping the disgraced financier’s legacy in the global spotlight.