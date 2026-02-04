Palestinian women returning to Gaza bound and interrogated by Israeli military after Rafah border crossing

KHAN YOUNIS: Many hoped the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza would bring relief to the devastated territory, but for the first few Palestinians allowed to cross, it proved more harrowing than a homecoming.

Three women who entered Gaza on the first day of the reopening told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Israeli troops blindfolded and handcuffed them, then interrogated and threatened them, holding them for several hours and inflicting humiliating treatment until they were released.

The three were among 12 Palestinians — mostly women, children and the elderly — who entered Gaza on Monday through Rafah, which reopened after being closed for most of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. Israeli forces seized the crossing in May 2024.

'A humiliation room'

The three women said the abuse took place at a screening station on the edge of the area of Gaza under Israeli military control that all returnees were required to pass through after crossing Rafah.

The 12 returnees were brought by bus through the crossing, then drove until they reached the Israeli military zone, said one of the returnees, Rotana al-Regeb, who was coming back with her mother, Huda Abu Abed. The two had left Gaza in March last year for the mother to get medical treatment abroad.

At the screening station, they were ordered out of the bus and members of an Israeli-backed Palestinian armed group, Abu Shabab, including one woman, searched their bags and bodies, she said.

Israeli officers then called them one by one into a room, she said. She said her mother was called first. When al-Regeb was called, she said she found her mother, who is in her 50s, kneeling on the floor, blindfolded with her hands handcuffed behind her back.