Son of late Libyan ruler Gadhafi, Seif al-Islam, shot dead by unknown assailants

CAIRO: Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of Libya's late ruler Moammar Gadhafi, was killed in the northern African country, Libyan officials said Tuesday.

The 53-year-old was killed in the town Zintan, 136 kilometers (85 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli, according to Libyan's chief prosecutor's office.

The office said in a statement that an initial investigation found that Seif al-Islam was shot to death, but did not provide further details about the circumstances of his killing.

Khaled al-Zaidi, a lawyer for Seif al-Islam, confirmed his death on Facebook, without providing details.

Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, who represented Gadhafi in the U.N.-brokered political dialogue which aimed to resolve Libya's long-running conflict, also announced the death on Facebook.

Seif al-Islam's political team later released a statement saying that "four masked men" stormed his house and killed him in a "cowardly and treacherous assassination." The statement said that he clashed with the assailants, who closed the CCTV cameras at the house "in a desperate attempt to conceal traces of their heinous crimes."