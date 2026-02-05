Questions around a compound of Shiite refugees from Syria show lingering post-Assad fears

HERMEL: A walled compound in Lebanon housing hundreds of people who fled their homes in Syria after the fall of Bashar Assad over a year ago has drawn allegations that the residents are Assad loyalists, which they deny.

The attention on the compound in Hermel town highlights the sensitivities around Syria's transformation after a long civil war, suspicions that can linger about identity and minorities' fear of retaliation.

The Associated Press visited the 228-unit compound in northeastern Lebanon along Syria's border. It is decorated with posters of Assad allies including Iranian religious leaders and generals as well as fallen commanders of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

The residents of the Imam Ali Housing Compound are mostly Shiite Muslims. They include scores of Lebanese who had lived for generations in Syrian villages near the Lebanese border.

Army sweeps find no illegal activity

Allegations by media outlets that residents were conspiring against Syria's new Sunni Islamist rulers have led to several raids by the Lebanese army, which later announced it found no armed activities.

Meanwhile, some have alleged that the Iran-backed Hezbollah is using the compound to recruit fighters after its heavy losses during and after its latest war with Israel.

Ghada Ayoub, a legislator with the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces Party, said last month that she has formally asked the government about the building of the compound without state supervision "by an armed group" in a sensitive border area. Ayoub this week told the AP she did not receive any response and that she plans to follow up.

The Lebanese army last month said it conducted its latest sweep of the compound and did not find anything illegal.

Syrian citizen Mohammed Assoura, 57, and his wife moved into one of the housing units, consisting of a room, a small kitchen and a toilet, in October. Before that, they sheltered for months in a mosque and then at an apartment they rented for $150 a month, eventually leaving them broke.

"Do I look like a fuloul of the regime?" asked Assoura, smoking a cigarette as he sat cross-legged in his new home, referring to the Arabic word for "remnants." The term is widely used to refer to Assad loyalists.

Assoura said he fled with his wife on a motorcycle to Lebanon after receiving calls from relatives warning them that Assad was overthrown. Concerns were high about retaliatory attacks on anyone seen as having supported his government or Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Assoura pointed to a small bag in the corner, saying it was all he brought from Syria, with cash and identity cards. He now relies on aid from local nongovernmental organizations to survive and hopes to return to Syria soon.