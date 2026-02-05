Trump says he needs election wins to feed 'own ego'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, who was elected twice to the nation's highest office but still refuses to concede his 2020 defeat, said Thursday he needed to win at polls to satisfy his ego.

"They rigged the second election. I had to win it. Had to win it. I needed it for my own ego," the Republican president said during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

"I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my life."

Trump apparently was referring to his 2020 reelection bid, which he lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in tightly contested polls.

"Now I really have a big ego. Beating these lunatics was incredible," added the 79-year-old billionaire.

After easily defeating Democrat Kamala Harris for a historic comeback in 2024, Trump continues to insist that he won in 2020, even though US courts have unequivocally confirmed the vote's validity.