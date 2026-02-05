US seizes over 200 website domains tied to India-based orgs for running illegal online pharmacies

NEW YORK: US federal authorities have seized more than 200 website domains tied to an India-based transnational criminal organisation having illegal online pharmacies allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) field offices throughout the country also conducted multiple operations leading to the arrest of four individuals, it said in a statement said on Wednesday.

The DEA, with the cooperation of the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, announced the seizure of more than 200 website domains tied to the India-based transnational criminal organisation (TCOs) working within the United States allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses as part of Operation Meltdown.

These TCOs tied to these illegal online pharmacies have been under investigation by DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division since 2022.

The DEA said that leveraging its global reach, the agency actively collaborates with Government of India law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and dismantle dangerous criminal organisations that engage in these types of illegal drug trafficking operations.

Through joint operations, the DEA will continue to pursue significant enforcement actions against illicit pharmaceutical distributors at the source and remains steadfast in its efforts to disrupt the flow of illicit pharmaceuticals that threaten public health and safety of American citizens, it said.

Authorities said that beginning January 27, 2026, DEA field offices throughout the United States conducted multiple operations leading to the arrest of four individuals along with the issuance of five Immediate Suspension Orders (ISO) and one Order to Show Cause (OTSC).

These actions were in addition to the US Government shutting down more than 200 online pharmacies accused of filling hundreds of thousands of orders of diverted pharmaceuticals and counterfeit pills without valid prescriptions.

Investigators determined the operators of these online pharmacies and their co-conspirators were illegally dispensing and shipping diverted medications, without valid prescriptions, to customers throughout the United States, violating federal rules and regulations and dangerously infiltrating a closed system of distribution intended to keep patients safe