American officials arrive in Oman as Iran and US set for talks over Tehran's nuclear program

MUSCAT: A convoy believed to be carrying American officials arrived Friday at the site of talks between Iran and the United States where the two countries are set to hold negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

The talks Friday come after a chaotic week that initially saw plans for regional countries to take part in talks in Turkey.

The two countries have returned to Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, months after rounds of meetings turned to ash following Israel's launch of a 12-day war against Iran back in June. The U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites during that war, likely destroying many of the centrifuges that spun uranium to near weapons-grade purity. Israel's attacks decimated Iran's air defenses and targeted its ballistic missile arsenal as well.

Associated Press journalists saw the American convoy drive into a palace on the outskirts of Muscat, near its international airport. One of the vehicles flew American flags.

Vehicles that carried Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived earlier, with Iranian state television saying he was meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi. That convoy later left for a hotel being used by the Iranians near the airport.

The same palace had been used by Oman in earlier talks between Iran and the U.S. in 2025.

U.S. officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio believe Iran's theocracy is now at its weakest point since its 1979 Islamic Revolution after nationwide protests last month represented the greatest challenge to 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule. Khamenei's forces responded with a bloody crackdown that killed thousands and reportedly saw tens of thousands arrested — and spurred new military threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to target the country.

With the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships in the region along with more fighter jets, the U.S. now likely has the military firepower to launch an attack if it wanted. But whether attacks could be enough to force Iran to change its ways — or potentially topple its government — remains far from a sure thing.

Meanwhile, Gulf Arab nations fear an attack could spark a regional war dragging them in as well. That threat is real — already, U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone near the Lincoln and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

"President Trump seeks to corner Iran into reaching a negotiated solution, strong-arming its leaders into making concessions on the nuclear deal," said Alissa Pavia, a fellow at the Atlantic Council.

"The Iranians, on the other hand, are weakened after years of proxy warfare, economic crisis, and internal unrest. Trump is aware of this vulnerability and is hoping to use it to extract concessions and make inroads toward a renewed nuclear agreement."