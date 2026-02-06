Deputy chief of Russian military intelligence shot, wounded in Moscow

MOSCOW: A deputy chief of Russian military intelligence was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday in an attack that follows a series of assassinations of senior military officers that Russia blamed on Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was shot several time by an unidentified assailant at an apartment building in Moscow's northwest and hospitalised, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

Petrenko didn't say who could be behind the attack on Alekseyev, who has served as the first deputy head of Russia's military intelligence since 2011.

The shooting came a day after Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators wrapped up two days of talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine. The Russian delegation was led by the military intelligence chief, Adm. Igor Kostyukov.

Since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine nearly four years ago, Russian authorities have blamed Kyiv for several assassinations of military officers and public figures in Russia. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of them. It has not yet commented on the shooting of Alekseyev.