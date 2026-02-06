Facing high Trump tariffs, South Africa says it is close to new trade deal with China

CAPE TOWN: China and South Africa signed a framework agreement for a new trade deal on Friday as Africa's leading economy looks to other options following the high import tariffs imposed on it by the US and its diplomatic fallout with the Trump administration.

South Africa's Ministry of Trade and Industry said the agreement would start negotiations over a deal that would give some South African goods, such as fruit, duty-free access to the Chinese market. The ministry said it expected the trade deal to be finalized by the end of March.

In return, the trade ministry said China will get enhanced investment opportunities in South Africa, where its car sales have seen rapid growth.

The US slapped 30% duties on some South African goods under President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs policy — one of the higher rates applied across the world. South Africa has said it is still negotiating with the US for a better deal.

The China-South Africa deal follows others looking for alternatives to US partnership in the face of Trump's aggressive trade policies.

China is already South Africa's largest trade partner for both imports and exports, while Chinese economic influence across the African continent continues to grow and it dominates in the extraction of Africa's critical minerals that are key components for new high-tech products.