Famine spreads to more towns in Sudan's Darfur region, hunger experts warn as war rages on

CAIRO: Famine is spreading in war-torn Sudan's western Darfur region and has now engulfed two more towns there, a global hunger monitoring group said Thursday.

The announcement came after the group said last year that people in Darfur's major city of el-Fasher, overrun by the paramilitary forces after an 18-month siege, were enduring famine.

Since April 2023, war has gripped much of Sudan after a power struggle erupted between the East African country's military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has triggered what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The report on the spread of famine by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, came as an attack Thursday by the RSF on a military hospital in southern Sudan killed 22 people, including the hospital's medical director and another three members of the medical staff.

The attack, in the town of Kouik in South Kordofan province, also left eight people wounded, the Sudan Doctors' Network, a group of medical professionals tracking the war said. It was not immediately clear how many of the casualties were civilians.

In a statement, the network said the attack was "not an isolated incident, but rather part of a series of attacks that have plagued South Kordofan" and have left "several hospitals inoperable."

The U.N. estimates that over 40,000 people have been killed in the war in Sudan, but aid agencies consider that the true number could be many times higher. Over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes.