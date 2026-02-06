Imran Khan's 'detailed' medical reports handed over to family: Pak minister

ISLAMABAD: The "detailed" medical reports of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan had been handed over to his family, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Friday.

Tarar said this in a social media post hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) again approached the Supreme Court seeking the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's medical report and visitation rights for his personal doctors and family members, The Dawn newspaper reported.

On January 29, Tarar confirmed that Khan underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment at a hospital a week before and currently is in "good health".

Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been serving a sentence after his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

In the post on X on Friday, the minister said that National Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while PTI leaders had also approached the apex court regarding the medical checkup of Khan.

"On directions from the Prime Minister's Office, a detailed report has been sent by the executive director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to the superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi (Adiala), which has been handed over to the family," he said.