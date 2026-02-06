Iran hopes to expand cooperation with India on Chabahar Port despite threat of US sanctions

NEW DELHI: Iran has emphasised the strategic value of the Chabahar Port and its intent to deepen engagement with India, even as regional tensions rise and uncertainty looms over US sanctions policy.

Speaking during a press interaction here, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, described Chabahar as a “vital” maritime hub that provides critical access to Afghanistan and Central Asia and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to sustained cooperation with New Delhi. "Chabahar is Chabahar. Location doesn’t change," he said, in a clear signalling of Iran’s view that geopolitical pressures cannot alter the port’s long-term relevance.

The ambassador emphasised that Chabahar is an Iranian-owned facility with growing international interest and said that India has remained supportive. "We have good relations with India on Chabahar and we hope to expand cooperation," he said, adding that there have been no adverse signals from the Indian side yet.

India has been involved in the development and operation of Chabahar since 2018 through India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and its subsidiary, which manage the Shahid Beheshti Terminal. A 10-year bilateral contract signed on 13 May 2024 formalised India’s role in equipping and operating the port, with New Delhi committing USD 120 million towards port equipment and infrastructure.