Oman mediates indirect US-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear program

MUSCAT: Oman mediated indirect talks Friday between Iran and the United States over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, seeking to deescalate tensions between the nations after Washington bombed Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran launched a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Oman issued a public statement acknowledging the talks after Associated Press journalists watched Iranian and American officials separately visit a palace on the outskirts of Muscat to speak to the sultanate's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi.

It wasn’t immediately clear if that was the end of the talks for the day. However, the palace stood empty after the convoys left.

The two countries returned Friday to Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, months after rounds of meetings turned to ash following Israel’s launch of a 12-day war against Iran back in June. The U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites during that war, likely destroying many of the centrifuges that spun uranium to near weapons-grade purity. Israel’s attacks devastated Iran’s air defenses and targeted its ballistic missile arsenal as well.

U.S. officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio believe Iran’s theocracy is now at its weakest point since its 1979 Islamic Revolution after nationwide protests last month represented the greatest challenge to 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule. Khamenei’s forces responded with a crackdown that killed thousands and reportedly saw tens of thousands arrested, and spurred new military threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to target the country.

With the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships in the region, along with more fighter jets, the U.S. now likely has the military firepower to launch an attack if it wanted. But whether attacks could be enough to force Iran to change its ways, or potentially topple its government, remains far from a sure thing.

Meanwhile, Gulf Arab nations fear an attack could spark a regional war dragging them in as well. That threat is real — already, U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone near the Lincoln and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Omani palace hosts talks

The palace, near Muscat's international airport, had been used by Oman in earlier talks between Iran and the U.S. in 2025. AP journalists saw Iranian officials at the palace and later returning to their hotel.

Only after the Iranian vehicles left did another convoy including an SUV flying the American flag enter the palace grounds, where it stayed for about an hour and a half.

After that, Oman’s Foreign Ministry published a statement saying al-Busaidi met separately with Araghchi, then with U.S. Mideast special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

“The consultations focused on preparing the appropriate circumstances for resuming the diplomatic and technical negotiations by ensuring the importance of these negotiations, in light of the parties’ determination to ensure their success in achieving sustainable security and stability,” the Omani announcement said.

Neither the Americans nor the Iranians offered any readout of the meetings.