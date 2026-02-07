Why are many Hispanic surnames formed from two names and how does that work in the US?

NASHVILLE: What's in a surname? For many people from Spain and Latin America, it's about who your father is and who your mother is.

The tradition of using two surnames helps clearly identify familial relationships in much of the Spanish-speaking world. But in the United States, having two surnames can be a bureaucratic headache, or worse.

More than 68 million people in the U.S. identify as ethnically Hispanic, according to the latest census estimates. Many of them use two surnames.

One famous example can be found in the birth name of Puerto Rican rap superstar Bad Bunny, who is set to perform in the halftime show at this weekend’s Super Bowl. His given name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, after his father Tito Martínez and his mother Lysaurie Ocasio.

But there is more to the origin story of Hispanic surnames.

How are Hispanic surnames formed?

In Spain and most Latin American countries, surnames are composed of two names. The first name is from the father and the second from the mother, with some exceptions.

Here is how it works. If Victoria's father is named Daniel Flores Garcia, and her mother is named Ana Salinas Marquez, her surnames will be Flores Salinas.