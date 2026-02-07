‘Won’t apologise’: Trump defiant after racist post about Obamas is deleted amid backlash

An internet meme

Nearly all of the 62-second clip appeared to come from a conservative video alleging deliberate tampering with voting machines in battleground states during the 2020 election count.

At around the 60-second mark, a brief scene shows two jungle primates with the Obamas’ smiling faces superimposed on them.

Those frames originated from a separate video previously circulated by a prominent conservative meme creator. The video portrays Trump as “King of the Jungle” and depicts Democratic leaders as animals, including Joe Biden — who is white — as a jungle primate eating a banana.

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King,” Leavitt said in a text message.

Disney’s 1994 film, however, is set on the savannah, not in the jungle, and does not feature great apes.

“Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” Leavitt added.

By midday, the post had been removed, with responsibility placed on a subordinate.

The explanation raised questions about oversight of Trump’s social media account, which he has used to announce policy decisions, threaten military action, levy import taxes and attack political rivals. The president often signs or initials posts he authors himself.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about how posts are vetted or how the public can tell when Trump himself is posting.

Mark Burns, a pastor and prominent Black Trump supporter, said on X that he had spoken “directly” with Trump and urged him to dismiss the staffer responsible and publicly condemn the post.

“He knows this is wrong, offensive, and unacceptable,” Burns wrote.

Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman Yvette Clarke, a Democrat from New York, said she did “not buy the White House’s commentary”.

“If there wasn’t a toxic and racist climate within the White House, we wouldn’t see this type of behaviour, regardless of who it’s coming from,” Clarke said, adding that Trump “is a racist, he’s a bigot, and he will continue to do things in his presidency to make that known”.

Condemnation across the political spectrum

Trump and official White House accounts frequently repost memes and AI-generated videos, which allies typically frame as humour. This time, condemnation came from across the political spectrum, along with demands for an apology that had not been issued by late Friday.

At a Black History Month market in Harlem, vendor Jacklyn Monk said the post was embarrassing even though it was later deleted.

“The guy needs help. I’m sorry he’s representing our country. It’s horrible — especially this month, but it would be horrible in March too,” she said.

In Atlanta, the Reverend Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, cited her father’s words: “Yes, I’m Black. I’m proud of it. I’m Black and beautiful.”

Black Americans, she said, “are beloved of God — as postal workers and professors, as a former first lady and president. We are not apes.”

The US Senate’s only Black Republican, Tim Scott of South Carolina, called for the post’s removal.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” said Scott, who chairs Senate Republicans’ midterm campaign arm.

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who is white but represents the state with the highest percentage of Black residents, called the post “totally unacceptable” and said Trump should apologise.

Several Republicans facing difficult re-elections later this year also voiced concern, resulting in an unusual wave of intra-party criticism for a president who has historically maintained strong control over his party.

NAACP president Derrick Johnson described the video as “utterly despicable” and suggested Trump was attempting to distract from economic issues and scrutiny over the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

“You know who isn’t in the Epstein files? Barack Obama,” Johnson said. “You know who actually improved the economy as president? Barack Obama.”