Greenland crisis boosted Danish apps designed to identify and help boycott US goods

COPENHAGEN: The makers of mobile apps designed to help shoppers identify and boycott American goods say they saw a surge of interest in Denmark and beyond after the recent flare-up in tensions over US President Donald Trump's designs on Greenland.

The creator of the "Made O'Meter" app, Ian Rosenfeldt, said he saw around 30,000 downloads of the free app in just three days at the height of the trans-Atlantic diplomatic crisis in late January out of more than 100,000 since it was launched in March.

Apps offer practical help

Rosenfeldt, who lives in Copenhagen and works in digital marketing, decided to create the app a year ago after joining a Facebook group of like-minded Danes hoping to boycott US goods.

"Many people were frustrated and thinking, 'How do we actually do this in practical terms,'" the 53-year-old recalled. "If you use a bar code scanner, it's difficult to see if a product is actually American or not, if it's Danish or not. And if you don't know that, you can't really make a conscious choice."

The latest version of "Made O'Meter" uses artificial intelligence to identify and analyze several products at a time, then recommend similar European-made alternatives. Users can set preferences, like "No USA-owned brands" or "Only EU-based brands." The app claims over 95% accuracy.

"By using artificial intelligence, you can take an image of a product … and it can make a deep dive to go out and find the correct information about the product in many levels," Rosenfeldt told The Associated Press during a demonstration at a Copenhagen grocery store. "This way, you have information that you can use to take decisions on what you think is right."