Thailand votes in early election with three main parties vying for power

BANGKOK: Voters in Thailand went to the polls Sunday in an early general election seen as a three-way race among competing visions of progressive, populist and old-fashioned patronage politics.

The battle for support from 53 million registered voters comes against a backdrop of slow economic growth and heightened nationalist sentiment.

While more than 50 parties are contesting the polls, only three — the People's Party, Bhumjaithai, and Pheu Thai — have the nationwide organization and popularity to gain a winning mandate. A simple majority of the 500 elected lawmakers selects the next prime minister.

No outright winner expected

Local polls consistently project that no single party will gain a majority, necessitating the formation of a coalition government.

Although the progressive People's Party is seen as favored to win a plurality, its reformist politics aren't shared by its leading rivals, which may freeze it out by joining forces to form a government.

The People's Party, led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, is the successor to the Move Forward Party, which won the most seats in the House of Representatives in 2023, but was blocked from forming a government by conservative lawmakers and then forced to dissolve.

"I think we will get the mandate from the people, and we promised the people that we will form the people's government to bring policies that benefit all, not a few in the country," Natthaphong told reporters after casting his ballot in Bangkok soon after the polls opened at 8 a.m.