France's former culture minister resigns over Epstein-linked tax fraud investigation

PARIS: France’s former Culture Minister Jack Lang has resigned as head of a Paris cultural center over alleged past financial links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that prompted a tax investigation.

He is the highest-profile figure in France impacted by the release of Epstein files on January 30 by the U.S. Department of Justice. He is known for his role as a culture minister under Socialist President François Mitterrand in the 1980s and 1990s.

Lang, 86, was summoned to appear at the French Foreign Ministry, which oversees the Arab World Institute, on Sunday, but he submitted his resignation.

He “is very sad and deeply hurt to be leaving a position he loves,” his lawyer Laurent Merlet said Sunday on RTL radio.

“He put the interests of the Arab World Institute first,” Merlet said, adding that his client denied the allegations and called them inaccurate.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed his resignation Saturday evening.