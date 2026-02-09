Lies, horror, trauma: Kenyans recount forced Russian recruitment

NAIROBI: The scars on Victor's forearm remind him constantly of the day a Ukrainian drone attacked him after he was forcibly conscripted, like hundreds of young Kenyans, into the Russian army.

It was a war that had nothing to do with him and which he was exceptionally lucky to survive.

Four Kenyans -- Victor, Mark, Erik and Moses -- recounted to AFP the web of deception that took them to the killing fields of Ukraine. Their names have been changed for fear of reprisals.

It began with promises of well-paying jobs in Russia from a Nairobi recruitment agency.

Victor, 28, was supposed to be a salesman.

Mark, 32, and Moses, 27, were told they would be security guards.

Erik, 37, thought he had a ticket to high-end sports.

They were all to be paid between USD 1,000 and USD 3,000 a month -- a fortune in Kenya where jobs are scarce and the government encourages emigration to boost remittances.

Victor, Mark, Erik and Moses were included in WhatsApp groups where fellow Kenyans reassured them in Swahili that they were heading for good salaries and exciting new lives.

Instead, Victor's first day was in an abandoned house three hours outside Saint-Petersburg.

The next day, he was taken to a Russian military base where soldiers presented him with a contract in Russian that he could not read.

"They told us: 'If you don't sign, you're dead'," Victor told AFP, showing his Russian military service record and combat medallion.