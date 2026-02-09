Olympic star Chloe Kim calls for 'compassion' after Trump attack on US teammate Hunter Hess

LIVINGO: US snowboard superstar Chloe Kim has called for more "love and compassion" in response to President Donald Trump's attack on her Olympic teammate Hunter Hess.

Trump on Sunday called freestyle skier Hess a "real loser" after the athlete said he had mixed feelings about representing America given acute tensions over violent immigration raids and other political crises.

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," Hess told a press conference in Italy.

Trump hit back on his Truth Social platform, calling the 27-year-old Hess a "real loser".

Kim last week posted on Instagram that she was proud to represent a country that is "strongest when it embraces diversity, dignity, and hope".

On Monday she doubled down on that message at Livigno Snow Park.

"Obviously my parents being immigrants, this one definitely hits pretty close to home," said the 25-year-old double Olympic champion, whose parents migrated to America from South Korea.

"And I think in moments like these it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another, for all that's going on and I think that I'm really proud to represent the United States.

Kim, who is aiming for a third straight halfpipe gold at the Milan-Cortina Games, added: "The US has given my family and me so much opportunity, but I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what's going on.

"And I think that we need to lead with love and compassion and I would love to see some more of that."

Kim's fellow snowboarder Bea Kim, 19, said diversity was America's strength.

"Obviously we're very divided," she said. "I personally am very proud to represent the United States. That being said, I think diversity is what makes us a very strong country and what makes us so special.

"I don't think there's anywhere else in the world where you can really have the opportunity to do whatever you want.

"I mean, I think the four of us sitting here today are an example of that. We all came from very different backgrounds and, you know, Chloe's parents immigrated here and my grandparents immigrated to the States and we all got to just chase our dreams and be here."

Maddie Mastro, 25, said she was proud to represent the United States but also "saddened with what's happening at home".

"It's really tough and I feel like we can't turn a blind eye to that, but at the same time I represent a country that has the same values as mine of kindness and compassion and we come together in times of injustice," she added.

America's political tensions have rippled through the Winter Games in Italy.

Italians have expressed anger that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are accompanying the US team and Vice President JD Vance was booed at the opening ceremony.