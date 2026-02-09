Singapore's Tamil news presenter gets lifetime achievement award

SINGAPORE: Singaporean news presenter Pavalakantham Azhagarsamy has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at Mediacorp's Pradhana Vizha 2026 in recognition of her contributions to Tamil broadcast journalism in Singapore.

The prestigious accolade recognises her remarkable contributions to Tamil broadcast journalism in a career that has spanned over four decades and left an indelible mark on Singapore's media landscape.

The award was presented during the 21st edition of the annual ceremony, which honours excellence in Singapore's Indian entertainment, said Mediacorp in a news release on Sunday.

"As a respected news presenter, mentor and industry stalwart in a career spanning more than four decades, she continues to mentor new generations of Tamil media professionals in the radio and television industry in Singapore today," said Singapore's national media network.

The event, held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday, featured 19 awards across performance and programme categories, celebrating outstanding achievements in television, audio and digital content.