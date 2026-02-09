War crimes trial of Kosovo's rebel giant enters final days

THE HAGUE: Kosovo's ex-president Hashim Thaci, whose war crimes trial enters its closing phase in The Hague on Monday, is a former rebel leader who fought for his country's independence and then dominated its politics for more than two decades.

Thaci is widely seen as a guerrilla hero inside the Balkan country for his leadership of the pro-independence ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the 1998-1999 war with Serbia.

The tall 57-year-old -- who served more than seven years as prime minister -- saw his popularity soar when he helped oversee Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008.

But his image was tarnished by a 2010 Council of Europe report that linked him to organised crime and politically-motivated murders of Serb, Albanian and Roma civilians during and immediately after the war.

In the years since, he has also faced accusations of corruption, clientelism and cynical politicking that have blighted Kosovo's first decade of independence.

But it was the war-era allegations that abruptly ended his presidency and have seen him held for over five years in The Hague.

Thaci resigned as head of state in 2020 and handed himself over after a judge confirmed an indictment against him for crimes including murder, torture, illegal detention and enforced disappearances.

"These are not easy moments for me and my family, and for those who have supported and believed in me in the past three decades of our struggle for freedom, independence and nation-building," he said announcing his surrender to the court.