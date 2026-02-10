King Charles III seeks 'moral high ground' with pledge to help police as Epstein scandal deepens

LONDON: In an earlier era, Britain’s royal family might have tried to bury the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Not during the reign of King Charles III.

Since October, the king has stripped his younger brother of the right to be called prince, forced him to move out of the royal estate he occupied for more than 20 years and issued a public statement supporting the women and girls abused by Epstein.

Then came Monday’s unprecedented announcement that Buckingham Palace was ready to cooperate in the event of a police inquiry into Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Epstein.

Charles was forced to act after the U.S. Justice Department released millions of pages of Epstein documents that revealed the details of his relationship with Mountbatten-Windsor and torpedoed the former prince’s claims that he severed ties with the financier after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Break with the past

Fifty or 100 years ago, “you can imagine the gentlemen’s agreements" that would have sought to "bury this kind of story,” said Ed Owens, author of “After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?”

“But, thankfully, we live in a more democratic age where people are rightly held accountable for their actions. In taking the moral high ground — and that is what the king is doing here — the monarchy is signaling very clearly that it recognizes that public opinion demands that justice be served and that it is willing to comply with the police inquiry.”

The King's latest step was triggered by allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor sent Epstein confidential reports from a 2010 tour of Southeast Asia, which he undertook as Britain’s envoy for international trade. The correspondence was uncovered by reporters combing through the Justice Department files.

Police assess allegations

The Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, said Monday that it was “assessing” the reports. The police statement quickly brought a response from the palace.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the palace said in a statement. “While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.’’

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.

The palace’s announcement was splashed across British newspapers on Tuesday, with the The Sun tabloid filling its front page with the headline “King: We’ll Help Cops on Andy.”