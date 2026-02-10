Macron urges EU to step up and act as a global power

Macron’s argument rested on the idea that Europe must strengthen both its economic and political autonomy. He pressed for reforms to allow the EU to borrow collectively on international markets, offering European bonds as an alternative to reliance on the US dollar. He also advocated for a “Made in Europe” strategy aimed at boosting the bloc’s internal manufacturing and competitiveness in sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy and advanced technologies. These proposals reflect a broader push for what Macron and his allies call “strategic autonomy,” meaning the ability of the EU to choose its own policies and partners rather than being shaped by the strategic interests of larger powers.

At the same time, Macron did not shy away from the reality that his vision faces resistance within the EU. Some member states remain cautious about deeper fiscal alignment and joint debt issuance, preferring instead to focus on completing the single market and expanding trade deals while maintaining fiscal discipline. The differing priorities among EU capitals highlight the difficulty of achieving consensus on a more integrated and assertive European role in global affairs. Nevertheless, Macron stressed that indecision or reliance on external powers risks leaving Europe strategically exposed.

In addition to economics, Macron has repeatedly emphasised that security must be a central pillar of Europe’s bid to be seen as a world power. In recent speeches and interviews — including remarks on hybrid threats from Russia and broader global instability — he has argued that defence policy and military capability need to be elevated on Europe’s agenda. While some of these themes build on longstanding debates within the EU about defence cooperation, Macron’s interventions are notable for their sense of urgency and for framing the issue in stark terms: that Europe faces real risk if it remains too dependent on the United States for security or on China and others for key technologies and supply chains.

Macron has also linked this ambition with the broader goal of shaping the global order in ways that reflect European values. He has criticised what he sees as unilateral actions by major powers that undermine international norms, and he has called for the EU to be a rule-maker rather than a rule-taker in areas such as digital regulation, trade standards and technology governance. This vision, while aspirational, suggests a desire for Europe to expand its influence not just regionally but globally — in diplomacy, in economic standards and in strategic industries.

Analysts say Macron’s push reflects a broader unease in parts of Europe about the reliability of long-standing alliances and about the bloc’s ability to navigate a world marked by geopolitical competition and fragmentation. Whether Europe can translate this rhetoric into tangible institutional change remains a central question. Resistance among member states to deeper fiscal integration, lingering economic disparities within the EU, and differing threat perceptions among capitals mean that achieving consensus on a bold new strategic direction will be challenging. Yet Macron’s intervention has helped to sharpen the debate about Europe’s role in the world and has injected urgency into discussions ahead of meetings of EU leaders where these strategic questions will be front and centre.

Overall, Macron conveys a clear message to Europe that the era of assuming that others will shape the world for the EU’s benefit is over, and only by acting collectively and assertively can Europe hope to protect its interests, influence global outcomes and secure its place as a recognised world power.