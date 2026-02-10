Plight of imprisoned Hong Kong ex-publisher Jimmy Lai evokes grief over loss of press freedoms

Former Apple Daily journalists recall their work with pride

Lai's newspaper stood at one end of the media spectrum, openly supporting democracy, while at the other end, China-backed media outlets pushed a pro-Beijing stance. The Apple Daily's position helped expand the space for other media outlets to operate, said Francis Lee, a journalism professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"When the one at the front has disappeared, the effect is that the whole spectrum and operating space will become narrow," Lee said.

After 1997, when Britain handed control of Hong Kong to China, the semi-autonomous territory was promised 50 years of Western-style civil liberties, including freedom of the press. Some former Apple Daily journalists recalled those who were jailed as leaders who built a newsroom allowing them freedom and vast resources to report fearlessly and innovatively.

Resources provided to reporters seemed "endless," said one former Apple Daily reporter, Kwok, who agreed to speak to The Associated Press on the condition of not using his full name to avoid trouble with his current job.

Lai introduced QR codes in the newspaper before they were commonly used, he said. Helicopters were used for aerial coverage of pro-democracy marches on July 1, the anniversary of the territory's handover to China.

Reporters could report without fear, said Kwok, who was proud to work for a newspaper that he said stood with citizens.

The experimental media culture shaped Apple Daily's digital offerings. Edward Li, a former chief news editor for its online news, developed animated video reports with satirical narration that were popular with residents, though they sparked debate over objectivity.

Li said he stayed for over a decade partly because the paper, with its "trial and error" culture, let him explore new formats. Li brought the same approach to Pulse HK, an online news outlet for Hong Kong readers that he co-founded after moving to Taiwan, a self-governed island democracy.

"If you never take that step, nothing will actually succeed," Li said. "This is something that (Lai) inspired in me,"

In an industry where low salaries are the norm, both Li and Kwok were impressed by how the company rewarded employees with parent company shares.