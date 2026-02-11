10, including suspect, dead in shootings at school and residence in Canada

A shooting at a school in British Columbia left eight dead, including the suspect, with two more people found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident, Canadian authorities said Tuesday.

Twenty-seven people were injured, including two with serious injuries and 25 with non-life-threatening injuries, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

Police added that the incident involved an "active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School" in British Columbia province and that "an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury."

“As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims,” RCMP said in a statement.

“Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital.”

Canadian media has reported that the shooter was female, but the RCMP statement did not include any details about the suspect.