Iran's president apologizes over crackdown as nation marks 1979 Islamic Revolution anniversary

DUBAI: Iran marked the 47th anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution on Wednesday as the country’s theocracy remains under pressure, both from U.S. President Donald Trump who suggested sending another aircraft carrier group to the Middle East and a public angrily denouncing Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Iran is in the midst of negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program but it remains unclear if a nuclear deal will be reached. Meanwhile, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been unable for months to inspect and verify Iran’s nuclear stockpile.

In a ceremony marking the revolution anniversary, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to “all those affected” by the nationwide protests and bloody crackdown that followed it, even as he denounced unspecified “Western propaganda” surrounding the protests.

Pezeshkian said he knew the “great sorrow” felt by people in the protests and crackdown, without directly acknowledging the hand Iranian security forces had in the bloodshed.