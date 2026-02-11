Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including toddlers: official

KYIV: A Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Bogodukhiv killed three children and their father, an official said on Wednesday.

Two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl died as a result of an enemy strike on a "private residential house" in the eastern city that sits close to Russia's border, the regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

A 34-year-old man, identified by prosecutors as the children's father, who was also in the house died from his wounds.

"As a result of the strike, the house was completely destroyed and caught fire, and the family was trapped under the rubble," prosecutors said in a statement posted on Telegram.

A woman, identified by prosecutors as the children's mother who is eight months pregnant, was injured in the blast and sustained "a traumatic brain injury, acoustic barotrauma, and thermal burns", prosecutors said.