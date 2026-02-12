AI restores voice to musician with motor neurone disease, bringing him back to the stage

A musician who lost his ability to sing after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease has returned to the stage with the help of artificial intelligence, in a moment he described as deeply personal and life affirming, the BBC reported.

Patrick Darling, a 32 year old singer and composer from Bristol, had been making music since the age of 14 when he was diagnosed with the degenerative condition three years ago. According to the BBC, Darling said losing his voice and the ability to play instruments was “deeply profound and devastating”, stripping him of what he called his biggest love.

Music had shaped most of Darling’s life. Before his diagnosis, he fronted the Irish folk group The Ceili House Band and, largely self taught, learned to play an array of instruments including guitar, piano, mandolin, tenor banjo and bass guitar.

That loss, however, was partially reversed with the help of ElevenLabs, a digital voice platform that allowed Darling to recreate his singing voice using recordings from his past performances. The BBC reported that the technology can generate accurate digital replicas of natural sound from existing audio.

“The ElevenLabs singing voice that we’ve created is wonderful and definitely sounds like me,” Darling told the BBC.