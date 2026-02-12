Pakistan court orders medical exam after imprisoned former leader Khan reports partial vision loss

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered authorities to form a medical team to examine imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently told his attorney that he has lost roughly 85% of vision in his right eye.

The court order said a medical board must examine him before Feb. 16, according to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, commonly known as PTI.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said two weeks ago that the 73-year-old former premier had undergone a brief medical procedure for an eye condition at a hospital in Islamabad and was in good health. Khan’s family has said it was not consulted before he was taken to the hospital.

The Islamabad hospital said in a Jan. 30 statement that he reported reduced vision in his right eye and was examined by a senior prison doctor. Based on the doctor’s assessment, the hospital conducted the procedure with Khan’s consent.

Khan has been imprisoned since 2023 following his conviction and sentencing in a graft case.

Salman Safdar, Khan’s lawyer, reported to the Supreme Court earlier this week that his client had normal vision several months ago but developed persistent blurred vision that was reported to prison officials.

He told his attorney that a specialist diagnosed a damaging blood clot and he has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye due to delayed treatment.

PTI posted a statement on social media saying it condemned the poor treatment for his deteriorating eyesight. The party threatened legal actions and demanded Khan receive immediate and unrestricted access to his personal physicians, specialized eye treatment and transfer to a hospital.