Peaceful polling in Bangladesh as BNP leads closely ahead of Jamaat

Voting in Bangladesh’s general election and constitutional referendum was held peacefully on Thursday, with the interim government and the Election Commission describing the process as free, fair and conducted in a festive atmosphere.
A majority of the country’s nearly 13 crore registered voters cast their ballots to elect Members of Parliament (MPs). Voters also took part in a referendum proposing constitutional reforms and the restructuring of the national parliament.
A steady number of voters were seen when polling stations opened in the morning. However, turnout appeared to slow later in the day, with voters arriving individually or in small numbers. The Election Commission nevertheless described overall turnout as satisfactory.
In several constituencies, candidates from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were leading the count, closely followed by contenders from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Vote counting began immediately after polling closed. The two main contenders in the election are the BNP and an 11-party alliance comprising Jamaat-e-Islami and the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP). Both camps expressed confidence about their prospects.
Early referendum results from a limited number of counted ballots indicated that ‘No’ votes were outnumbering ‘Yes’ votes.
Although polling day itself was largely tension-free, reports of heightened tensions emerged in some areas as counting began. Earlier, Jamaat leaders had expressed confidence of victory, while BNP figures appeared more cautious. BNP leaders warned that they would not allow any attempt to ‘snatch’ their victory.
Senior leaders from both sides stated they would accept the outcome if the process was conducted properly. “We will accept the result if people can freely exercise their voting rights,” said BNP chairman Tarek Rahman after casting his vote. He added that citizens would resist any conspiracy against the people’s mandate.
BNP spokesman Mahadi Amin described the voting process as “almost good”, adding that clarity would come after counting concluded. He predicted a landslide victory for his party, which contested under the symbol of the paddy sheaf. He also alleged that one party was using mass media to discourage voters from attending polling stations. “Any attempt to snatch the victory of the BNP will not be spared,” he said.
Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman likewise said his party would accept the people’s mandate if the vote was not rigged. “A new journey for Bangladesh has begun with this vote in a free environment,” he said, expressing confidence that Jamaat would be able to serve the country effectively.
NCP leader Nahid Islam said his party would accept the results if the process was conducted properly. Jamaat spokesman Ehsanul Mahbub Jubaer described the election as having taken place in a congenial atmosphere, with cordial relations between officials and voters. He termed the overall process satisfactory.
NCP leaders reiterated their commitment to a free and fair election, while warning that any malpractice would not be tolerated. Nahid Islam claimed that the 11-party alliance would win the election and form the next government. However, Taslim Zara, who left the NCP to contest as an independent candidate, alleged that the election was not fair.
Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Mohammad Yunus, said, “The nightmare has ended; we are entering a new era of hope.” He added that the vote had created an opportunity to build a new Bangladesh and begin a journey towards a brighter future.
The Chief Election Commissioner hailed the poll as a “grand success”, stating that voters had participated with robust enthusiasm. He noted that nearly 1.8 million people were involved in the election process, including around 900,000 law enforcement personnel.
A significant number of new and female voters took part, many stating they were able to cast their ballots without fear. While most described the environment as satisfactory, some voters expressed reluctance due to the absence of the Awami League, a major political party, from the contest.
One rickshaw puller said he had not travelled to his polling station because of the financial burden. “It would cost me at least 5,000 taka,” he said. “I would have to travel 300 kilometres by bus, which would cost 3,000 taka, and I would lose 2,000 taka in income if I could not work for three days.”
Observers noted that some low-income voters were less inclined to participate, although there were allegations that a number had accepted money from candidates in exchange for votes.