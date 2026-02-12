Peaceful polling in Bangladesh as BNP leads closely ahead of Jamaat

Voting in Bangladesh’s general election and constitutional referendum was held peacefully on Thursday, with the interim government and the Election Commission describing the process as free, fair and conducted in a festive atmosphere.

A majority of the country’s nearly 13 crore registered voters cast their ballots to elect Members of Parliament (MPs). Voters also took part in a referendum proposing constitutional reforms and the restructuring of the national parliament.

A steady number of voters were seen when polling stations opened in the morning. However, turnout appeared to slow later in the day, with voters arriving individually or in small numbers. The Election Commission nevertheless described overall turnout as satisfactory.

In several constituencies, candidates from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were leading the count, closely followed by contenders from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Vote counting began immediately after polling closed. The two main contenders in the election are the BNP and an 11-party alliance comprising Jamaat-e-Islami and the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP). Both camps expressed confidence about their prospects.

Early referendum results from a limited number of counted ballots indicated that ‘No’ votes were outnumbering ‘Yes’ votes.

Although polling day itself was largely tension-free, reports of heightened tensions emerged in some areas as counting began. Earlier, Jamaat leaders had expressed confidence of victory, while BNP figures appeared more cautious. BNP leaders warned that they would not allow any attempt to ‘snatch’ their victory.