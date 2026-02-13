Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court over alleged plot targeting Sikh separatist

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, pleaded guilty on Friday in a federal court in Manhattan to charges linked to an alleged assassination plot targeting a Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannunin the United States, reported New York Times.

Gupta admitted to all three charges, including murder-for-hire and conspiracy counts, during proceedings before a US federal court. Prosecutors said the charges stem from an alleged plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American citizen and a vocal proponent of separatism in India’s Punjab. Pannun is associated with the New York-based organisation Sikhs for Justice.

US prosecutors have claimed that Gupta was acting at the behest of an individual described as an Indian government official. The Government of India has categorically rejected these allegations, maintaining that no official involvement has been established. Indian authorities have earlier said the matter is being examined through appropriate legal and diplomatic channels.

Gupta, who was extradited to the United States in 2024, could face a prison sentence of up to 24 years under US federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors said.