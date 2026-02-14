African Union summit opens as youth anger grows over a 'bloc of old leaders'

NAIROBI: Africa's top regional body is hosting its annual summit in Ethiopia this weekend to discuss the future of the continent of some 1.4 billion people, as the organization faces widespread discontent.

Set up to "promote the unity and solidarity of the African States," analysts say the African Union faces a legitimacy crisis among youth for failing to meet their expectations. Meanwhile, several African countries battle military coups, disputed elections and protests inspired by economic hardship worsened by foreign aid cuts.

'A bloc of old leaders'

Africa has the youngest population in the world, with more than 400 million people aged 15 to 35 years old. But it is also home to several of the oldest and longest-serving leaders — a paradox that has contributed to an upsurge in coups.

With a young population set to double by 2050, it is the only rapidly growing region where its people are getting poorer. Many African youths, on social media, express how they view the AU as 'a bloc of old leaders', which sees their interests as less of a priority.

The organization has missed opportunities to be people-centered and citizen-driven and has instead focused largely on governments and leaders, said Liesl Louw-Vaudran, a senior analyst with the Crisis Group.

"What the youth is really asking and why people are frustrated is because this is not an African Union for citizens. It's not a people-driven African Union," Louw-Vaudran added.