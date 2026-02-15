Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn on February 15

Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people since dawn on Sunday, while a military official said the attacks were carried out in response to violations of the ceasefire.

Despite a US-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Palestinian territory, with Israel and Hamas trading accusations of violating the agreement.

The civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, said one strike hit a tent of displaced people in northern Gaza and another targeted an area in southern Gaza.

Five people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli air strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the north, the agency said in a statement.

Five more were killed and several injured in a separate strike during the early hours in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the agency reported, adding that one more was killed in Israeli shelling in Gaza City.

The Al-Shifa and Nasser hospitals confirmed they had received the bodies of at least seven people.