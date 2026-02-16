Lebanon says four killed in Israeli strike targeting Palestinian group

BEIRUT: Lebanon said an Israeli strike on Sunday near the Syrian border in the country's east killed four people, as Israel said it had targeted operatives from Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Despite a November 2024 truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting the Iran-backed group but occasionally also targeting its Palestinian ally Hamas.

It appeared to be the first strike Israel has claimed in Lebanon against Islamic Jihad, which is also allied with Hezbollah, since the truce.

An Israeli drone "targeted a car on the Lebanese-Syrian border", the state-run National News Agency said, adding that "four bodies" were inside the vehicle.

Lebanon's health ministry confirmed the toll in a statement.

The Israeli military in a statement said it "struck Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Majdal Anjar area".