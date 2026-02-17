Afghanistan says it has released three Pakistani soldiers captured during October cross-border fighting

KABUL: Afghanistan has released three Pakistani soldiers who it had captured during cross-border fighting last October, its government spokesman said Tuesday.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the three, who had been captured during fighting on Oct. 12, were turned over to a Saudi delegation that mediated between the two sides and had traveled to Kabul on Monday. He said the release was decided upon in light of the start of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and reflection.

Tension between Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan has been high since deadly border clashes in October killed dozens of soldiers, civilians and suspected militants, and wounded hundreds more on both sides. The violence erupted after explosions in Kabul, the Afghan capital, on Oct. 9 that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan and vowed to avenge.

The fighting was the worst between the neighbors in recent years. A ceasefire mediated by Qatar has since eased tension, although subsequent peace talks in Istanbul failed to produce a definitive agreement and relations remain strained.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan on the release of the three soldiers.