Bangladesh Nationalist Party MPs elect Tarique Rahman as leader of parliamentary party

Dhaka, Feb 17 (PTI): Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to become the Prime Minister after his party’s Members of Parliament elected him as leader of the parliamentary party on Monday.

The development came as newly elected MPs from across parties took the oath of office, bringing an end to the stalemate over the proposed Constitution Reform Council.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasirudin administered the oath of office to the BNP MPs inside the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the first phase. Members of Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) were next in line.

Initially, newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami MPs refused to take the oath of office after the victorious BNP declined to take a second pledge as members of the proposed “Constitution Reform Council”.

“The situation got complicated after BNP declined to take the second oath as members of the ‘Constitution Reform Council’ to endorse the referendum,” officials said.

“We will take no oath unless BNP MPs take oath as members of ‘Constitution Reform Council’ alongside regular parliament members,” Jamaat’s deputy chief Abdullah Mohammad Taher said. He added that his party believed “parliament without the constitutional reform is meaningless”.

The second oath is aimed at obligating MPs to implement the much-publicised “July Charter”, which demands a massive rewriting of the Constitution. The 84-point proposal linked to it was placed before voters in a referendum in what officials described as a cognised but nearly esoteric form.

In a dramatic turn about an hour later, Jamaat and NCP members took oath both as MPs and as members of the Constitution Reform Council. The Election Commission reported that over 60 per cent of voters cast a “yes” vote in the referendum.

However, the BNP reiterated its refusal to take the second oath.