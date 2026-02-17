Tarique Rahman sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at around 4:15 pm, reports said.

Earlier in the day, the BNP Parliamentary Party elected Tarique Rahman as its parliamentary leader during a meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The party has also announced a new cabinet under his leadership, nominating 25 ministers and 24 state ministers.

According to Daily Observer, following the formation of the new government, newly appointed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to assume office at the Secretariat on Wednesday (February 18).

On his first working day, he is scheduled to hold a special meeting with cabinet members and exchange views with secretaries.

At 10:00 am, he will place a wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial. After returning, he will formally begin his duties at the Prime Minister’s Office under the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat at around 12:30 pm.