'Close our eyes': To escape war, Muscovites flock to high culture

MOSCOWIn front of Moscow's ornate Bolshoi Theatre, its soft yellow lights illuminating a snowstorm in the Russian capital, Valentina Ivakina had come to "escape today's problems."

It is a knowing reference to the war that has been raging between Russia and Ukraine for the past four years, with Muscovites increasingly turning to culture and art to detach from the reality of the conflict, unleashed by the Kremlin's February 2022 offensive.

Concert halls are packed, the famed Tretyakov Gallery is teeming even on a midweek afternoon. A Marc Chagall exhibition at the Pushkin Museum: sold out.

Museum attendance in Moscow, which competes with Saint Petersburg as Russia's cultural capital, jumped 30 percent in 2025, according to deputy mayor Natalya Sergunina.

Ivakina has spent much of the winter bouncing from show to show.

On a stormy evening, the 45-year-old marketing specialist was heading to a Sergei Prokofiev opera at the Bolshoi's historic stage. The night before, at its New Stage, she was at a ballet based on an Anton Chekhov work. A week ago, the theatre.

"It's a certain attempt to escape reality," she said, standing on the glittering square in front of the Bolshoi as she talked about having "fewer opportunities to go somewhere and leave the country."

Russians have become accustomed to alluding about the war in code, avoiding specific phrases or opinions that could land them years in prison under military censorship laws. Usually a single phrase -- "the context" -- is enough to know the underlying topic of conversation.

The conflict, launched when Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, has become Europe's deadliest since World War II, killing tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.

Immediately hit with sanctions, Russia has been pushed off the world stage -- athletes banned, artists' shows cancelled and tourist visas harder to obtain.

At home, the state has pushed the war into daily life -- promoting the army, soldiers, and masculine narratives of "patriotic values" as core Russian values. Those who openly oppose are liable to arrest and prosecution.