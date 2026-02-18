How Latin American countries are responding to Cuba's oil crisis

HAVANA: The US oil embargo on Cuba has drawn varied responses across Latin America, ranging from offers of aid and political support to silence about Havana's economic crisis.

The Caribbean island, under communist rule for more than six decades, has been grappling with a severe fuel shortage for years. But the crisis deepened last month when US President Donald Trump cut off critical supplies of Venezuelan oil to Cuba after he ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and threatened tariffs on any country that sells hydrocarbons to Havana.

Here is a look at how governments in the region have responded to Cuba's plight.

Offering aid

Mexico, a long-standing ally of Cuba, has hit pause on oil shipments but is still leading the way in providing material support.

Two Mexican navy ships arrived in Havana on Thursday with 814 tons of food supplies. More than 1,500 tons of other humanitarian aid are expected to be delivered to the island, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum's leftist government sent oil to Cuba until early January. Some of that crude oil was part of a "humanitarian aid" scheme, the president said, adding that she halted those shipments but expressed her disagreement with Washington's threat of tariffs.

"We will continue sending humanitarian aid, food and some other items requested by the Cuban government," Sheinbaum said Tuesday. Her administration also opened a collection center in Mexico City last week for aid for Cuba.

In Chile, the leftist President Gabriel Boric, who leaves office next month, announced a contribution of $1 million to Cuba -- an initiative criticized by the president-elect, the far-right politician Jose Antonio Kast, who was endorsed by Trump and has been a critic of Maduro.