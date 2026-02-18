What to know about the removal of Peru's president — yet again — and what's to come

The charges against Jerí

Jerí is facing a preliminary investigation for corruption and influence peddling launched by Peru's Attorney General's office earlier this year.

The charges stem from a series of undisclosed meetings with two Chinese businessmen in December. One of those businessmen holds active government contracts, while the other is under investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal logging operation.

Jerí has denied wrongdoing. He said he met the executives to organize a Peruvian-Chinese festivity, but his opponents have accused him of corruption.

While Jerí still hasn't been found guilty of corruption, his former colleagues in Congress cited the allegations as one of the reasons to remove him, arguing that Jerí had become unfit to execute his presidential duties.

Frequent removals

A clause in Peru's constitution enables legislators to remove presidents who are found to be "morally incapable" of conducting their duties.

This clause has given legislators great leverage over Peru's executive branch, which has also struggled in recent years to build congressional majorities.

The moral incapacity clause has been interpreted widely by legislators who have used it, along with corruption allegations, to remove presidents that no longer suit the interests of the nation's political parties.

Peru has had seven presidents over the past decade — with only two of those elected by a popular vote. The others have been vice presidents who have stepped in for deposed presidents, and members of Congress who have been selected by their peers to lead the South American nation.