'Indian dog, go back': Indian-origin nurse assaulted in alleged racist attack in Australia

CHANDIGARH: A 22-year-old Indian-origin man from Punjab working as a nurse was allegedly assaulted by three men in a suspected racial attack at a gym in Geelong near Melbourne, Australia, leaving him with a broken nose.

The attackers allegedly called him “Indian Dog’’ and told him to go back from where he had come. The incident comes amid what community members describe as a spike in racial attacks targeting Indian-Australians, ranging from assaults to hate crimes.

Harmanpreet Singh told local media that he was confronted by three men while training inside a gym in Corio. He said they verbally abused him and continued harassing him outside the gym.

Singh alleged that as he stepped out, the three men were waiting and called him an "Indian dog" and told him to "go back to where you came from". He said one of them then hit his nose with his head, causing heavy bleeding. "He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose," Singh alleged and added that they fled immediately after the attack.

Speaking further to local media, Singh said he remains traumatized by the assault and racial abuse. Local residents took him to hospital, where doctors advised that he may need specialist treatment and possibly surgery for his injuries. He also said this was not the first time he had faced racial abuse in Australia.

The incident comes at a time when concerns are rising about racism against the Indian community. Tensions reportedly increased after anti-immigration March for Australia rallies last year. In July 2025, a 23-year-old man named Amanpreet Singh was seriously injured in Adelaide when five men allegedly attacked him without provocation, reportedly using metal knuckles or other sharp weapons while shouting racist insults. He suffered severe facial injuries and brain trauma.

Earlier this month, several businesses owned by Indian-Australians were reportedly targeted by thieves. There have also been incidents involving attacks on religious places, including vandalism at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple, which has caused fear among members of the community.

The latest case has once again raised concerns about increasing incidents of racial abuse and violence faced by members of the Indian diaspora abroad.