World

Trump grasping for excuses to slap 'outrageous' tariffs on India: US Congressman

Asserting that "our ally is being singled out", Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urged Trump to reverse this policy immediately.
US President Donald Trump gestures during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Washington
US President Donald Trump gestures during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Washington(Photo | AP)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW YORK: A senior US lawmaker has said that President Donald Trump is "grasping for excuses" to "slap outrageous tariffs" on India for purchasing Russian oil, urging him to reverse this policy immediately.

"President Trump is grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on #India," Congressman Brad Sherman said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as of the House Financial Services Committee, said in the post that Trump claims tariffs on India are about importing Russian oil.

"Yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs. And China, Russia's biggest oil buyer, hasn't been hit with sanctions tied to purchasing Russian oil, though it has been hit for other reasons.

"India gets just 21% of its crude from Russia, but our ally is being singled out. The President should reverse this policy immediately," Sherman said.

Earlier this month, the US and India announced that they reached a framework for an interim agreement on trade with Trump issuing an executive order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil.

The US president noted the commitment by New Delhi to stop directly or indirectly importing energy from Moscow and purchasing American energy products.

Under the trade deal, Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on New Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

US President Donald Trump gestures during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Washington
Trump lifts 25% punitive tariffs on India but puts Russian oil imports under US monitoring
Donald Trump
Brad Sherman
Trump tariffs
US tariffs on India
US-India trade deal

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com