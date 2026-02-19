Trump threatens Iran, says 'bad things' will happen if a 'meaningful deal' is not made

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iran to strike a "meaningful" deal as a huge American military build-up takes shape in the Middle East amid US threats of action against its adversary.

"It's proven to be over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal otherwise bad things happen," Trump told the inaugural meeting of the "Board of Peace."

He warned that Washington "may have to take it a step further" without any agreement, adding: "You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days."

Trump's comments came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Iran of attacks saying "If the ayatollahs make a mistake and attack us, they will receive a response they cannot even imagine."

The remarks came days after the US and Iran held a second round of Omani-mediated talks, this time in Geneva, over the country's nuclear programme.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Wednesday there were "many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran."

"Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump."

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran.

Iran's atomic energy chief on Thursday said "no country can deprive Iran of the right" to nuclear enrichment, following fresh US warnings that there were "many reasons" to strike the Islamic republic.

A previous attempt at negotiations collapsed when Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran last June, beginning a 12-day war that Washington briefly joined to bomb Iranian nuclear sites.