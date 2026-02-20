No Euro tone again: US rejects global AI governance, pushes 'sovereign' American stack

NEW DELHI: In a sharp contrast to Europe's long-standing push for tighter regulation of artificial intelligence, the United States on Friday reiterated its opposition to global AI governance, batting instead for "real AI sovereignty" built through national capability and partnership with American technology providers, a position Washington has consistently maintained.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marked by strong European participation, Assistant to the President and the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Michael Kratsios, outlined what he described as America’s alternative vision for shaping the global AI order.

"Real AI sovereignty means owning and using best-in-class technology for the benefit of your people, and charting your national destiny in the midst of global transformations," Kratsios said. He urged countries to focus on strategic autonomy and rapid AI deployment rather than pursue full technological self-sufficiency.

Leading a senior US delegation that included Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt and US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Kratsios framed AI as a strategic asset that should not be placed under centralized international oversight.

"We believe AI adoption cannot lead to a brighter future if it is subject to bureaucracies and centralized control," he said, underscoring Washington’s resistance to global rule-making structures. Instead, he invited countries to align with what he termed the "American AI stack," arguing that such partnerships would allow nations to leverage cutting-edge tools while keeping sensitive data within their borders.