At least 38 killed in armed attack in north-west Nigeria

Armed men killed at least 38 people in the village of Dutse Dan Ajiya in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State, local police and authorities told AFP Saturday.

Zamfara State, like many northern states, is plagued by insecurity from many sources, including armed gangs locally called "bandits" who loot villages and kidnap residents, and a spreading jihadist threat, with groups in the northwest extending their reach southward.

The latest attack occurred in the night of Thursday into Friday in the remote village, which had "few access routes" said Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara police, adding: "Right now, normalcy has been restored in the area."

According to Hamisu Faru, a local legislator, who reported 50 deaths from the attack, "the bandits came from Gando forest. They laid siege on Dutse Dan Ajiya and opened indiscriminate fire, killing any resident who tried to flee."

Armed gangs are based in the forests straddling the states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger, from where they launch attacks on villages.

The Nigerian army has been beefing up its deployment to the region for several years to combat these groups, but the violence continues.

US President Donald Trump, who frames much of the violence as "persecution" or even "genocide" of Christians, ordered surprise airstrikes in coordination with Nigerian authorities on Christmas Day in Sokoto State in the north.

However, most experts say that both Christians and Muslims have been equally affected by the violence.