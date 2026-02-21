Macron orders review of violent activist groups after fatal beating of far-right activist

LYON, France: French President Emmanuel Macron will hold meetings next week to review violent activist groups, after a far-right student died from a beating in Lyon in an incident that highlighted a climate of deep political tensions ahead of next year’s presidential vote.

Speaking at the Paris agriculture fair, Macron called on “everyone to remain calm” ahead of Saturday’s tributes organized by far-right groups to Quentin Deranque, a 23-year-old who died of brain injuries in a hospital last week. The demonstrations will take place under heavy police scrutiny.

“This is a moment of remembrance and respect for this young compatriot who was killed, for his family and loved ones. That must come first. And then it is a moment of firmness and responsibility,” Macron said.

Seven people have been handed preliminary charges. The Lyon public prosecutor’s office requested that each of them be charged with intentional homicide, aggravated violence and criminal conspiracy. Six of the accused were charged on all three counts. The seventh was charged with complicity in intentional homicide, aggravated violence and criminal conspiracy.

Deranque was attacked during a fight that erupted between far-left and far-right supporters on the margins of a student meeting where a far-left lawmaker, Rima Hassan, was a keynote speaker.

Macron said he will hold a meeting with ministers to carry out a comprehensive review of all violent activist groups that have links to political parties. He hinted that some groups could be dismantled.

“In the Republic, no violence is legitimate,” he said. “There is no place for militias, wherever they come from. We must be absolutely uncompromising.”