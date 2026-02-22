Iran's foreign minister says country has right to self-defence if US talks fail

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Sunday that his country would respond to any US attack, but held out hope for a diplomatic solution, saying he expected another round of talks in Geneva later in the week.

Speaking in an interview on the US network CBS, the minister said there was a "good chance" that talks with US negotiators would head off renewed military strikes.

He insisted, however, that Iran had a right to continued uranium enrichment for civilian purposes -- and to strike US interests in the Middle East in response to any aggression.

"If the US attacks us, then we have every right to defend ourselves. If the US attacks us, that is the act of aggression. What we do in response is an act of self-defence," Araghchi said.

"It is justified, legitimate. So our missiles cannot hit the American soil. So obviously we have to do something else. We have to hit, you know, the American base in the region."